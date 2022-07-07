Dr. Zoltan Bereczki, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bereczki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zoltan Bereczki, DO
Overview
Dr. Zoltan Bereczki, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.
Dr. Bereczki works at
Locations
Laser Spine Institute Tampa5332 Avion Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 682-2944Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pmSunday10:00am - 6:00pm
Laser Spine Institute644 Eden Park Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45202 Directions (866) 351-5875
Hccm Aka Spine Centers of America6716 NW 11th Pl Ste 101, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best Surgeon you can find out there! I know him since he was at the Tampa Spinal Institute. I got to have the honor to pick my surgeon from the list of pictures hanging on the wall, and I picked him. In 2013 after about to give up on Doctors from New York and Florida because they could not figure out why I had so much pain on my lower back going to my coxis, and down legs to the point that I could not walk or be standing up for more than 5 minutes. Dr Bereczki, was the only doctor that managed to help me. I suffered from an excruciating pain for 28 years at the time of my surgery. It started as soon as I had my first baby . I am so grateful for Dr Bereczki! May the good Lord keep blessing his hands, brain, and everything in his life so he can still be able to help others as he did with me. He gave me my life back. One week after my surgery I went to Disney World and walk through the whole park. I could not believe the miracle that had happened with my body.
About Dr. Zoltan Bereczki, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hungarian and Romanian
- 1831199983
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Millcreek Community Hospital
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
Dr. Bereczki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bereczki accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bereczki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bereczki works at
Dr. Bereczki has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Laminoforaminotomy and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bereczki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bereczki speaks Hungarian and Romanian.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bereczki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bereczki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bereczki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bereczki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.