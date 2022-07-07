See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Zoltan Bereczki, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Zoltan Bereczki, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.

Dr. Bereczki works at Laser Spine Institute, LLC in Tampa, FL with other offices in Cincinnati, OH and Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Laminoforaminotomy and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Laser Spine Institute Tampa
    5332 Avion Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 682-2944
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Laser Spine Institute
    644 Eden Park Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 351-5875
    Hccm Aka Spine Centers of America
    6716 NW 11th Pl Ste 101, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Zoltan Bereczki, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Hungarian and Romanian
    • 1831199983
    Education & Certifications

    • Allegheny General Hospital
    • Millcreek Community Hospital
    • Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zoltan Bereczki, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bereczki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bereczki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bereczki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bereczki has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Laminoforaminotomy and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bereczki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bereczki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bereczki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bereczki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bereczki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

