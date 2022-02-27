See All Interventional Cardiologists in Kenner, LA
Dr. Zola N'Dandu, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Zola N'Dandu, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Zola N'Dandu, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Kenner, LA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School - Norfolk, VA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner, Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital and St. Charles Parish Hospital.

Dr. N'Dandu works at Ochsner Health Center - Kenner in Kenner, LA with other offices in La Place, LA and Lutcher, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Kenner
    200 W Esplanade Ave Ste 210, Kenner, LA 70065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 464-8588
  2. 2
    Ochsner Health Center - Laplace
    502 Rue de Sante Ste 206, La Place, LA 70068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 258-2037
  3. 3
    Ochsner Health Center - St. James
    1731 Lutcher Ave, Lutcher, LA 70071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 443-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
  • Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital
  • St. Charles Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Secondary Hypertension
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease
Secondary Hypertension
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Healthcare Alliance
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. N'Dandu?

    Feb 27, 2022
    My husband and I both go to Dr. N’ Dandu! He takes his time with you and gives you a thorough exam. So very glad we chose him. I highly recommend Dr. N’ Dandu.
    Walter and Wanda Lambert , Lutcher,La — Feb 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Zola N'Dandu, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Zola N'Dandu, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. N'Dandu to family and friends

    Dr. N'Dandu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. N'Dandu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Zola N'Dandu, MD.

    About Dr. Zola N'Dandu, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598955973
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ochsner Clinic Foundation - New Orleans, LA
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School - Norfolk, VA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zola N'Dandu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. N'Dandu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. N'Dandu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. N'Dandu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. N'Dandu has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. N'Dandu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. N'Dandu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. N'Dandu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. N'Dandu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. N'Dandu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Zola N'Dandu, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.