Dr. Zola N'Dandu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zola N'Dandu, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Kenner, LA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School - Norfolk, VA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner, Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital and St. Charles Parish Hospital.
Locations
Kenner200 W Esplanade Ave Ste 210, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 464-8588
Ochsner Health Center - Laplace502 Rue de Sante Ste 206, La Place, LA 70068 Directions (225) 258-2037
Ochsner Health Center - St. James1731 Lutcher Ave, Lutcher, LA 70071 Directions (504) 443-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
- Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital
- St. Charles Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I both go to Dr. N’ Dandu! He takes his time with you and gives you a thorough exam. So very glad we chose him. I highly recommend Dr. N’ Dandu.
About Dr. Zola N'Dandu, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1598955973
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation - New Orleans, LA
- Eastern Virginia Medical School - Norfolk, VA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. N'Dandu works at
