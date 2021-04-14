Dr. Zol Kryger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kryger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zol Kryger, MD
Overview
Dr. Zol Kryger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Locations
Kryger Institute of Plastic Surgery947 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 365-2116Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kryger?
After several decades, I had to have my reconstructive cancer surgery done again. My breast was ruptured. Dr. Kol Kryger did the surgery. He made me feel so comfortable and he was so confident.. His staff was unbelievable. Freddie, Meghan (hope I spelled that right), Brittany, the doctor's PA, and Sunshine. I was quite nervous about the drain. Brit, the doctor's medical assistant gave me all kinds of instruction before the surgery. She even gave me something of her own to help with showering. Freddie was my first contact. She put my mind at ease and called me as soon as there was a cancellation. Meghan answered all of my many questions. Sunshine, what an appropriate name for their receptionist. And Brittany, the PA helped me to process the information the day after surgery. My surgery was on a Friday. I had a bunch of questions and Dr. Kryger was right there to answer every single one and with such care in his voice. I never felt like I was bothering him. Thank you so much. xo Rhory
About Dr. Zol Kryger, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Hebrew
- 1104905587
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University School of Medicine
- Northwestern University School of Medicine
- Stanford University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kryger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kryger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kryger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kryger speaks Hebrew.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kryger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kryger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kryger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kryger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.