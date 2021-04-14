Overview

Dr. Zol Kryger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Kryger works at Kryger Institute of Plastic Surgery in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.