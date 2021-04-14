See All Plastic Surgeons in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Zol Kryger, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Zol Kryger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.

Dr. Kryger works at Kryger Institute of Plastic Surgery in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kryger Institute of Plastic Surgery
    947 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 365-2116
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Abdominoplasty
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Abdominoplasty

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 14, 2021
    After several decades, I had to have my reconstructive cancer surgery done again. My breast was ruptured. Dr. Kol Kryger did the surgery. He made me feel so comfortable and he was so confident.. His staff was unbelievable. Freddie, Meghan (hope I spelled that right), Brittany, the doctor's PA, and Sunshine. I was quite nervous about the drain. Brit, the doctor's medical assistant gave me all kinds of instruction before the surgery. She even gave me something of her own to help with showering. Freddie was my first contact. She put my mind at ease and called me as soon as there was a cancellation. Meghan answered all of my many questions. Sunshine, what an appropriate name for their receptionist. And Brittany, the PA helped me to process the information the day after surgery. My surgery was on a Friday. I had a bunch of questions and Dr. Kryger was right there to answer every single one and with such care in his voice. I never felt like I was bothering him. Thank you so much. xo Rhory
    About Dr. Zol Kryger, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1104905587
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwestern University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Northwestern University School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Stanford University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zol Kryger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kryger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kryger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kryger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kryger works at Kryger Institute of Plastic Surgery in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kryger’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kryger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kryger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kryger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kryger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

