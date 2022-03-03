See All Dermatologists in Amityville, NY
Dr. Zoila Flashner, MD

Dermatology
4 (67)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Zoila Flashner, MD is a Dermatologist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital.

Dr. Flashner works at Advanced Dermatology, P.C. in Amityville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology, P.C. - Amityville
    150 Merrick Rd, Amityville, NY 11701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 789-2556

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glen Cove Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne
Ringworm
Warts
Dry Skin
Rosacea
Boil
Cancer
Hives
Impetigo
Lipomas
Melanoma
Melasma
Rash
Scabies
Shingles
Ulcer
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Flashner?

    Mar 03, 2022
    I needed a dermatologist right away and they were able to squeeze me in. I really appreciated it. Friendly people
    Anonymous — Mar 03, 2022
    About Dr. Zoila Flashner, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376680967
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zoila Flashner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flashner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flashner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flashner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flashner works at Advanced Dermatology, P.C. in Amityville, NY. View the full address on Dr. Flashner’s profile.

    Dr. Flashner has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flashner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Flashner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flashner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flashner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flashner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

