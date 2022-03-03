Dr. Zoila Flashner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flashner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zoila Flashner, MD
Dr. Zoila Flashner, MD is a Dermatologist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital.
Advanced Dermatology, P.C. - Amityville150 Merrick Rd, Amityville, NY 11701 Directions (631) 789-2556
- Glen Cove Hospital
I needed a dermatologist right away and they were able to squeeze me in. I really appreciated it. Friendly people
About Dr. Zoila Flashner, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1376680967
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Flashner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flashner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flashner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flashner has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flashner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Flashner speaks French and Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Flashner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flashner.
