Overview

Dr. Zohreh Mahdavi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Mahdavi works at Neurological Associates of Saint Paul, PA in Maplewood, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Vertigo and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.