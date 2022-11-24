Overview

Dr. Zohreh Azadfar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH) and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Azadfar works at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.