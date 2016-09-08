Dr. Zoheir Abdelbaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdelbaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zoheir Abdelbaki, MD
Dr. Zoheir Abdelbaki, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System, Mercer County Community Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Mercy Health730 W Market St Ste 2K, Lima, OH 45801 Directions (419) 996-5852
Mercy Health - Wapakoneta Ymca1100 Defiance St, Wapakoneta, OH 45895 Directions (419) 996-5852
Joint Township District Memorial Hospital200 Saint Clair Ave, Saint Marys, OH 45885 Directions (419) 996-5852
West Central Ohio Cardiology Inc770 W High St Ste 210, Lima, OH 45801 Directions (419) 222-0189
- Grand Lake Health System
- Mercer County Community Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is a kind, sincere, and very competent physician.
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1396818571
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Abdelbaki has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdelbaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdelbaki speaks Arabic.
