Overview

Dr. Zohar Yehoshua, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from THE HEBREW UNIVERSITY / HADASSAH MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Yehoshua works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.