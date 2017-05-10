Dr. Zohar Yehoshua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yehoshua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zohar Yehoshua, MD
Overview
Dr. Zohar Yehoshua, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from THE HEBREW UNIVERSITY / HADASSAH MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Yehoshua works at
Locations
-
1
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute900 NW 17th St # 450M, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-2020
-
2
UHealth at Plantation8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1000
-
3
UHealth Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at Palm Beach Gardens7107 Fairway Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (561) 515-1500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yehoshua?
I'm very thankful, Dr. Yehoshua found my retinal tear difficult to locate on the lower part of my eye, which four other specialist missed. He took the time to explain many important details for my recovery after laser surgery.
About Dr. Zohar Yehoshua, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1407163041
Education & Certifications
- THE HEBREW UNIVERSITY / HADASSAH MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yehoshua has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yehoshua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yehoshua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yehoshua works at
Dr. Yehoshua has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yehoshua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yehoshua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yehoshua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yehoshua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yehoshua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.