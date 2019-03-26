Dr. Zohair Raza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zohair Raza, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology4201 Garth Rd Ste 107, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 837-7587
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- AmeriPlan
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Raza was fantastic. I went to the wrong location and they still honored my time slot though I was late. Very personable and professional. Loved his manner and kindness. He knows his stuff, highly recommend.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- Male
- 1104051572
- The University of Vermont|University Of Vermont Medical Center
- Penn State Milton S Hershey Med Ctr
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
