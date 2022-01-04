Overview

Dr. Zohair Abbas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Hamdard College Of Med and Dent Hamdard University Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Abbas works at Rheumatology Care of North Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.