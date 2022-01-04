Dr. Zohair Abbas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zohair Abbas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zohair Abbas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Hamdard College Of Med and Dent Hamdard University Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Locations
Rheumatology Care of North Houston13325 Hargrave Rd Ste 230B, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (832) 246-1116Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Been a patient for a few years. I would highly recommend him. He’s kind and patient, explains to where you understand. Staff is great also. Love this dr!!!!!
About Dr. Zohair Abbas, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1598944027
Education & Certifications
- Metro Health Hosp/Case Wstn Rsvr University
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Hamdard College Of Med and Dent Hamdard University Karachi Pakistan
- Rheumatology
Dr. Abbas works at
