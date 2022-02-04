Dr. Zoe Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zoe Weinstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Zoe Weinstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus, Northern Dutchess Hospital, Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Locations
Zoe A. Weinstein MD PC117 Marys Ave Ste 203, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 383-1782
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weinstein steered and supported me through a terrifying time 3 years ago. I could not have done it without her. She is smart, capable and I love her and trust her. She is the best!
About Dr. Zoe Weinstein, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518070689
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weinstein speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.