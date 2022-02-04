See All General Surgeons in Kingston, NY
Dr. Zoe Weinstein, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (36)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Zoe Weinstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus, Northern Dutchess Hospital, Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.

Dr. Weinstein works at Zoe A. Weinstein MD PC in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Zoe A. Weinstein MD PC
    Zoe A. Weinstein MD PC
117 Marys Ave Ste 203, Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 383-1782

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
  • Northern Dutchess Hospital
  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center
  • Westchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 04, 2022
    Dr. Weinstein steered and supported me through a terrifying time 3 years ago. I could not have done it without her. She is smart, capable and I love her and trust her. She is the best!
    Molly H — Feb 04, 2022
    About Dr. Zoe Weinstein, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518070689
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zoe Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weinstein works at Zoe A. Weinstein MD PC in Kingston, NY. View the full address on Dr. Weinstein’s profile.

    Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

