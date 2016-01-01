Dr. Selhi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zoe Selhi, MD
Overview
Dr. Zoe Selhi, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Lg Health Physicians Behavioral Health802 New Holland Ave Ste 100, Lancaster, PA 17602 Directions (717) 560-3782
Lancaster General Wmn and Babies Hosp690 Good Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 544-0700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zoe Selhi, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Selhi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selhi.
