Dr. Zoe Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zoe Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
Pediatric Dept of Mount Sinai Bi10 Union Sq E, New York, NY 10003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rodriguez is thorough and straightforward in her practice. I am usually seen quickly after I arrive and feel like I am getting good care.
About Dr. Zoe Rodriguez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
