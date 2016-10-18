Dr. Zoe Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zoe Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zoe Jones, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center, Perry Hospital, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Taylor Regional Hospital.
Locations
Central Georgia Heart Center1062 Forsyth St Ste 1B, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 741-1208
Middle Georgia Women's Health Partners LLC304 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 741-1208
Flint River Primary Care502 Sumter St, Montezuma, GA 31063 Directions (478) 741-1208
Womens Imaging Specialists Dublin LLC1000 Hillcrest Pkwy, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 741-1208
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Perry Hospital
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Taylor Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jones was very compassionate, trustworthy,and honest throughout my father's 29 1/2 years as a heart patient. Ultimately her care helped keep my father alive many years past the life expectancy of a multiple bypass patient, and I was impressed so much with her the few times I saw her with my father, that I talked my husband into seeing her when he was unhappy with his prior cardiologist. She seems to be taking his concerns a lot more seriously than his prior cardiologist. So far, so good!
About Dr. Zoe Jones, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.