Dr. Zoe Gillis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zoe Gillis, MD
Overview
Dr. Zoe Gillis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ayer, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Nashoba Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Gillis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SMG Women's Health at Nashoba Valley198 Groton Rd Ste 3, Ayer, MA 01432 Directions (978) 289-9836
Hospital Affiliations
- Nashoba Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gillis?
I find Dr. Gillis to be very thorough in her exam and review of my health history. She is proactive on health issues, giving reminders for bone, breast and colonoscopy health checks, and looks at the whole person, including diet and exercise, without being militant. Her office staff is always friendly and helpful. As a patient for @ 10 years, I feel as if I’m getting excellent care and recommend her without hesitation.
About Dr. Zoe Gillis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1437174141
Education & Certifications
- University Rochester Sch Med & Dent Strong Meml Hosp|University Rochester Sch Med &amp; Dent Strong Meml Hosp
- University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gillis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gillis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gillis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gillis works at
Dr. Gillis has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Ovarian Cysts and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.