Dr. Zoe Cross, MD
Overview
Dr. Zoe Cross, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Cross works at
Locations
St Marks Family Medicine1250 E 3900 S Ste 260, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 265-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cross is extremely thorough. She works efficiently and quickly to find what ails you. I went to her with years of untreated symptoms and questions. She is giving each one time and consideration. I greatly appreciate her kindness and care. Dr. Cross is the first doctor I have been to that is taking the time to listen and treat my symptoms with the care you think a doctor should. In the past most doctors did the brush off "We do not know why these symptoms are occurring" and sent me on my way. Thank you Dr. Cross
About Dr. Zoe Cross, MD
- Family Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1770945834
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cross accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cross. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.