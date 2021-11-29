Dr. Zoe Arvanitakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arvanitakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zoe Arvanitakis, MD
Overview
Dr. Zoe Arvanitakis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Arvanitakis works at
Locations
Rush Memory Clinic600 S Paulina St Ste 130, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Arvanitakis to be very thorough. She explained treatment plans available to me and recommended a specialist close to home.
About Dr. Zoe Arvanitakis, MD
- Neurology
- English, French and Greek
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arvanitakis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arvanitakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arvanitakis speaks French and Greek.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Arvanitakis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arvanitakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arvanitakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arvanitakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.