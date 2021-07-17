Overview

Dr. Zoe Ajebon, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Ajebon works at FREDERICK PRIMARY CARE ASSOCIATES in Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.