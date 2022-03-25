Overview

Dr. Zobidatte Moussa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA.



Dr. Moussa works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.