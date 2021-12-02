See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Miami, FL
Dr. Zlatin Ivanov, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zlatin Ivanov, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Ivanov works at Online Psychiatrists in Miami, FL with other offices in New York, NY and Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grow Therapy
    66 W Flagler St Ste 900, Miami, FL 33130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 244-7347
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Online Psychiatrists
    701 Brickell Ave # 1550A, Miami, FL 33131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 859-0509
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    Psychiatrist NYC Dr. Zlatin Ivanov, M.D.
    350 5th Ave, New York, NY 10118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 704-4069
    Monday
    12:00pm - 10:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 10:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 10:00pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    12:00pm - 10:00pm
  4. 4
    Online Psychiatrists
    405 Lexington Ave # 2601, New York, NY 10174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 713-0000
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:15pm
  5. 5
    Online Psychiatrists
    300 Carnegie Ctr # 150K, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 908-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bellevue Hospital Center
  • Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Schizophrenia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Schizophrenia
Tobacco Use Disorder

Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Schizophrenia
Tobacco Use Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Anorexia
Antipsychotic Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only)
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Anxiety
Autism
Behavior Modification
Binge Eating Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Combination Drug Dependence
Conversion Disorder
Counseling Services
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Delusional Disorder
Detoxification
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Factitious Disorders
Group Psychotherapy
Impulse Control Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Mania
Marijuana Addiction
Medication Management
Munchausen Syndrome
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Opioid Dependence
Other Psychiatric Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only)
Outpatient Psychiatry
Personality Disorders
Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Testing
Psychosis
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Psychotherapy for Crisis
Psychotherapy Services
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Somatoform Disorders
Stress Management
Suicidal Ideation
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 02, 2021
    The amazing doctor! He helped me with my PTSD anxiety and depression better than any doctor I have visited in the past!
    Jennifer Kelly — Dec 02, 2021
    About Dr. Zlatin Ivanov, MD

    • Addiction Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1982883963
    Education & Certifications

    • Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
