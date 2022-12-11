See All Plastic Surgeons in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Ziyad Hammoudeh, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ziyad Hammoudeh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital.

Dr. Hammoudeh works at Ziyad Hammoudeh, M.D., P.A. in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Sunset Plastic Surgery
    811 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Hernia
Benign Tumor
Breast Cancer
Abdominal Hernia
Benign Tumor
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Infections Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast, Unilateral Giant Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jowl Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Neck Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 11, 2022
    I was an athletic mother of 3 children and felt frustrated that I could never tighten my skin up after having 3 babies. My breasts were deflated and I felt awful about my appearance even though I workout daily. My clothing size was an 8 and cup size a, b. I went in for a tummy tuck and breast lift with implants on April 11, 2022. My healing went well and at 7 weeks, I started back to CrossFit, modified at first. By 10 weeks I was able to run a 5k with my 9 year old, 14 weeks later I biked 200 miles over a 2 week time period with my Uncle in Myrtle Beach. Wk 16 I completed my first triathlon. I filed for divorce 20 weeks post op because I realized that I could do incredible things and I needed to continue to take care of my emotional and physical health moving forward. In October I ran my first 1/2 marathon 2h 15 minutes, in November I ran my 2nd 1/2 marathon at 2 h 8 mins. I feel incredible and confident now a size 0. I trusted the process...Life changing!!!
    Taryn Latini — Dec 11, 2022
    About Dr. Ziyad Hammoudeh, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154564656
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    • Mayo Clinic
    • Wayne State University Detroit Med Ctr
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Drexel University
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

