Dr. Ziyad Hammoudeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammoudeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ziyad Hammoudeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Ziyad Hammoudeh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital.
Dr. Hammoudeh works at
Locations
-
1
Sunset Plastic Surgery811 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (786) 710-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hammoudeh?
I was an athletic mother of 3 children and felt frustrated that I could never tighten my skin up after having 3 babies. My breasts were deflated and I felt awful about my appearance even though I workout daily. My clothing size was an 8 and cup size a, b. I went in for a tummy tuck and breast lift with implants on April 11, 2022. My healing went well and at 7 weeks, I started back to CrossFit, modified at first. By 10 weeks I was able to run a 5k with my 9 year old, 14 weeks later I biked 200 miles over a 2 week time period with my Uncle in Myrtle Beach. Wk 16 I completed my first triathlon. I filed for divorce 20 weeks post op because I realized that I could do incredible things and I needed to continue to take care of my emotional and physical health moving forward. In October I ran my first 1/2 marathon 2h 15 minutes, in November I ran my 2nd 1/2 marathon at 2 h 8 mins. I feel incredible and confident now a size 0. I trusted the process...Life changing!!!
About Dr. Ziyad Hammoudeh, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1154564656
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Mayo Clinic
- Wayne State University Detroit Med Ctr
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Drexel University
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammoudeh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammoudeh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammoudeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammoudeh works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammoudeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammoudeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammoudeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammoudeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.