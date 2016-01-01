Dr. Ziya Gokaslan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gokaslan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ziya Gokaslan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ziya Gokaslan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from Istanbul University / Istanbul Medical Faulty and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Gokaslan works at
Locations
Johns Hopkins University School of Medic600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-4424
Lifespan Physician Group - Neurosurgery593 Eddy St # Apc, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 793-9132
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ziya Gokaslan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Turkish
- 1598717035
Education & Certifications
- New York U
- Baylor College Of Med
- Istanbul University / Istanbul Medical Faulty
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Gokaslan works at
Dr. Gokaslan speaks Turkish.
