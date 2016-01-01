Overview

Dr. Ziwar Karabatak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springboro, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Karabatak works at Orthopedic Associates in Springboro, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH and Miamisburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.