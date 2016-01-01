Dr. Ziwar Karabatak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karabatak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ziwar Karabatak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ziwar Karabatak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springboro, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Karabatak works at
Locations
-
1
Kettering Physician Network Endocrinology and Diabetes825 N Main St Ste 230, Springboro, OH 45066 Directions (866) 224-9472
-
2
Kettering Clinics 1 East3535 Southern Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 293-3486
-
3
Cardiology South1380 E STROOP RD, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 294-4356
-
4
Pam Specialty Hospital of Dayton4000 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Miamisburg, OH 45342 Directions (937) 866-0637
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ziwar Karabatak, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1831172329
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Karabatak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karabatak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Karabatak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Karabatak has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more.
Dr. Karabatak speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Karabatak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.
