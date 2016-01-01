See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Newark, NJ
Overview

Dr. Ziva Petrin, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Petrin works at Rutgers Health Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation in Newark, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NJOI - Orthopaedic Musculoskeletal Oncology
    90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7463
  2. 2
    Multiple Sclerosis Comp Cr Ctr
    200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-7460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon

About Dr. Ziva Petrin, MD

  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
  • 6 years of experience
  • English
  • 1235541475
Education & Certifications

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital Inc
  • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ziva Petrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Petrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Petrin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

