Overview

Dr. Ziv Peled, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They completed their residency with Massachusettes General Hospital/ Brigham & Women's Hospital - Harvard Medical School



Dr. Peled works at Peled Plastic Surgery in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.