Dr. Ziv Peled, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ziv Peled, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They completed their residency with Massachusettes General Hospital/ Brigham & Women's Hospital - Harvard Medical School

Dr. Peled works at Peled Plastic Surgery in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pharma Alliance LLC
    100 N Wiget Ln Ste 160, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 933-5700
    California Pacific Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    2100 Webster St Ste 109, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 751-0583
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • California Pacific Medical Center - California Campus
  • California Pacific Medical Center - Davies Campus
  • CPMC Van Ness Campus
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Tumor
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Breast Diseases
Benign Tumor
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Breast Diseases

Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 29, 2022
    Dr. Peled helped me so much with my occipital nerve pain (GON, lesser and third). It had gotten so bad I couldn’t hold my phone or use headphones in my left ear. The pain in the back of my head would go off randomly while driving, exercising or just turning my head. He made me feel comfortable, listened to my concerns and his staff is warm and professional as well. I recommend him highly if you are suffering with nerve pain! Thank you Dr. Peled.
    About Dr. Ziv Peled, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, French and Hebrew
    • 1427001338
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusettes General Hospital/ Brigham & Women's Hospital - Harvard Medical School
    • University of Connecticut Medical Center
    • Hamilton College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ziv Peled, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peled is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peled has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peled accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Peled has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Peled. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peled.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peled, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peled appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

