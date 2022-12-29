Dr. Ziv Peled, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peled is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ziv Peled, MD
Overview
Dr. Ziv Peled, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They completed their residency with Massachusettes General Hospital/ Brigham & Women's Hospital - Harvard Medical School
Locations
Pharma Alliance LLC100 N Wiget Ln Ste 160, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 933-5700
California Pacific Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine2100 Webster St Ste 109, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 751-0583Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center - California Campus
- California Pacific Medical Center - Davies Campus
- CPMC Van Ness Campus
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peled helped me so much with my occipital nerve pain (GON, lesser and third). It had gotten so bad I couldn’t hold my phone or use headphones in my left ear. The pain in the back of my head would go off randomly while driving, exercising or just turning my head. He made me feel comfortable, listened to my concerns and his staff is warm and professional as well. I recommend him highly if you are suffering with nerve pain! Thank you Dr. Peled.
About Dr. Ziv Peled, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, French and Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Massachusettes General Hospital/ Brigham & Women's Hospital - Harvard Medical School
- University of Connecticut Medical Center
- Hamilton College
