Overview

Dr. Zishan Alam, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Alam works at Specialized Podiatry in Buffalo Grove, IL with other offices in Rockford, IL and Vernon Hills, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.