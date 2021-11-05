Dr. Ziqiang Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ziqiang Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. Ziqiang Wu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Center for Advanced Eye Care LLC1104 N Division St, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 881-1500
Advanced Eye Wear1673 Lucerne St Ste B, Minden, NV 89423 Directions (775) 782-5523
Hospital Affiliations
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Last fall l called for an appointment with Dr Wu. I was having various vision issues that scared me. After my exam he said he found no problem and my eyes appeared healthy. Because of my issues, he suggested I see a cardiologist. Sounded very strange but I did and found out I had AFIB. Thank you so much Dr WU. I am very thankful.
About Dr. Ziqiang Wu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wu speaks Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
