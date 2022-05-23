See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Zinnia San Juan, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (36)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Zinnia San Juan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. San Juan works at Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Michael in Silverdale, WA with other offices in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

    Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Michael
    Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Michael
1950 NW Myhre Rd Fl 2, Silverdale, WA 98383
    Southwest Endocrine Consultants
    Southwest Endocrine Consultants
1201 E Schuster Ave Ste 5B, El Paso, TX 79902
    Paul L. Foster School of Medicine
    Paul L. Foster School of Medicine
4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(6)
1 Star
(15)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Zinnia San Juan, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Filipino
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1669683926
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Zinnia San Juan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. San Juan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. San Juan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. San Juan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. San Juan has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. San Juan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

36 patients have reviewed Dr. San Juan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. San Juan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. San Juan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. San Juan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

