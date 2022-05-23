Dr. Zinnia San Juan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. San Juan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zinnia San Juan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zinnia San Juan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. San Juan works at
Locations
Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Michael1950 NW Myhre Rd Fl 2, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions (564) 240-4120
Southwest Endocrine Consultants1201 E Schuster Ave Ste 5B, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 533-5486
Paul L. Foster School of Medicine4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (310) 218-7153
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. San Juan helped me get my diabetes under control after several years of struggling. Within a few months of her reviewing my history and changing my medications my A1C was down 4 points. I've maintained that for a couple years now. She listens and makes me feel as though I'm part of the decision making (the way it should be). Highly recommend.
About Dr. Zinnia San Juan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English, Filipino
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. San Juan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. San Juan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. San Juan works at
Dr. San Juan has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. San Juan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. San Juan speaks Filipino.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. San Juan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. San Juan.
