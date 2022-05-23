Overview

Dr. Zinnia San Juan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. San Juan works at Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Michael in Silverdale, WA with other offices in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

