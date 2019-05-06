Dr. Lebedeva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zinaida Lebedeva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zinaida Lebedeva, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 26600 Renaissance Pkwy, Cleveland, OH 44128 Directions (216) 329-8999
-
2
Zinaida Lebedeva MD LLC8228 Mayfield Rd Ste 2B, Chesterland, OH 44026 Directions (440) 729-2518
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lebedeva?
She is the kindest person with a sense of humor and a calming demeanor. She is a very good diagnostician and accommodating .
About Dr. Zinaida Lebedeva, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1427152925
Education & Certifications
- FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lebedeva accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebedeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lebedeva has seen patients for Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebedeva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebedeva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebedeva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebedeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebedeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.