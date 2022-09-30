Dr. Meriden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zina Meriden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zina Meriden, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They completed their residency with Residency in Psychiatry, Johns Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Meriden works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Psychiatry2301 N University Dr Ste 211, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 883-8260Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meriden?
I had been seeing Dr. Meriden for a long time. There's no doubt she is one of the best doctors I know. Good sense of humor and strong at building rapport. Knows when to be serious. Makes you feel like a person, and takes the time to listen. She's one of very few people who has been able to treat my depression. She can be really tough on patients. This may be a turn-off for some people, but in my opinion, it is a good thing.
About Dr. Zina Meriden, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1790943496
Education & Certifications
- Residency in Psychiatry, Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meriden accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meriden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meriden works at
Dr. Meriden speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Meriden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meriden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meriden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meriden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.