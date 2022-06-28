Dr. Zina Berry, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zina Berry, DDS
Dr. Zina Berry, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Syracuse, NY.
Berry Good Dental Care325 University Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 217-5184
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Berry is a true Renaissance woman! She truly does it all-general dentistry, orthodontics, root canals and more, including being an educator. She loves her profession, and it shows in her work, and the way she treats her staff and patients. The office is beautiful, and there’s never a long wait. My teenage children love her as well. Her hygienist, Crystal, has the golden touch! Thank you, Dr. Berry and staff, for all you do for your patients.
- Dentistry
- English, Bosnian
Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berry speaks Bosnian.
