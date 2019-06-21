Overview

Dr. Zilla Hussain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Hussain works at Center for Women's Gastrointestinal Medicine in Providence, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI and Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Manometry and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.