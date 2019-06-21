Dr. Zilla Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zilla Hussain, MD
Overview
Dr. Zilla Hussain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Center for Women's Gastrointestinal Medicine146 W River St Fl 3, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 793-5700
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 606-2513Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Lifespan Physician Group Gastroenterology950 Warren Ave Ste 301, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 606-4260
Towson Gastroenterology Associates LLC6565 N Charles St Ste 512, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (443) 849-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hussain was very thorough, she explained everything as she did the procedure & she made me feel at ease. Dr. Hussain & her staff are amazingly attentive & careing...
About Dr. Zilla Hussain, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
