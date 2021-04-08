Overview

Dr. Zijun Hao, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.



Dr. Hao works at Lincoln Surgical Hospital in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.