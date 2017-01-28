Overview

Dr. Zihe Shan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Guang Zhou Med Coll.



Dr. Shan works at Chung Ying Physical Therapy & Acupuncture in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.