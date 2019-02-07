Dr. Zibin Zhao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zibin Zhao, MD
Dr. Zibin Zhao, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milford, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Eastern New Mexico Medical Center and Lovelace Regional Hospital.
Boston Vision200 Fortune Blvd, Milford, MA 01757 Directions (617) 202-2020Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Scor PC115 E 19TH ST, Roswell, NM 88201 Directions (575) 622-7600
- Eastern New Mexico Medical Center
- Lovelace Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Mexico Health Connections
- Omni
- PHCS
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Zhao took his time with me and explained what he thought was going on with my painful knee.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.