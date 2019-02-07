Overview

Dr. Zibin Zhao, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milford, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Eastern New Mexico Medical Center and Lovelace Regional Hospital.



Dr. Zhao works at Boston Vision in Milford, MA with other offices in Roswell, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.