Dr. Ziad Skaff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skaff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ziad Skaff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ziad Skaff, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from Universite Saint Joseph, Beirut and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Skaff works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Eye Institute8950 University Blvd Ste 100, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 932-2418Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Georgia Eye Institute2085 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 320, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 932-2410
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skaff?
I can't speak well enough of Dr. Skaff. He literally fought on my behalf to get me treatment. He didn't sugar-coat my condition and treatment but was never rude or out of line. When it comes to cancer I prefer to have the facts presented in a no nonsense manner. If you want a doctor that is going to put his patient's needs first than this is who you want on your team.
About Dr. Ziad Skaff, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1770601734
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine and Dentistry in New Jersey
- Universite Saint Joseph, Beirut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skaff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skaff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skaff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skaff works at
Dr. Skaff has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skaff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Skaff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skaff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skaff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skaff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.