Overview

Dr. Ziad Sara, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Irvine, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Damascus School of Medicine and is affiliated with Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, UK Good Samaritan Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Sara works at Baptist Health Medical Group General Surgery in Irvine, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY, Paris, KY, Winchester, KY and Georgetown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Anemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.