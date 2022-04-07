Dr. Ziad Sara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ziad Sara, MD
Dr. Ziad Sara, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Irvine, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Damascus School of Medicine and is affiliated with Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, UK Good Samaritan Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Irvine Office60 Mercy Ct, Irvine, KY 40336 Directions (859) 263-1717
Blue Grass Renal Care3229 Summit Square Pl Ste 240, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (502) 867-0411
Blue Grass Renal Care8 Linville Dr Ste F, Paris, KY 40361 Directions (859) 263-1717
Winchester Office1145 W Lexington Ave, Winchester, KY 40391 Directions (859) 263-1717
Blue Grass Renal Care208 Bevins Ln Ste B, Georgetown, KY 40324 Directions (502) 867-0411
- Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
- UK Good Samaritan Hospital
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Went to BlueGrass Renal for second opinion and Dr Sara was very informative and pleasant. I left with much better idea about my kidney disease and learned more than what I heard from the other group over several months.
- University Of Kentucky-Nephrology
- Internal Medicine, Univ Of Illinois At Chicago
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- University of Damascus School of Medicine
- Christian Orthodox College Homs-Syria
- Internal Medicine and Phlebology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Sara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sara accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sara works at
Dr. Sara has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Anemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sara speaks Arabic.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Sara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.