Dr. Ziad Melhem, MD
Overview
Dr. Ziad Melhem, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Melhem works at
Locations
The OB/GYN Centre6400 Fannin St Ste 1900, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 307-2918Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely amazing Doctor!
About Dr. Ziad Melhem, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1407926017
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melhem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melhem accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melhem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Melhem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melhem.
