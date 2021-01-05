See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Baytown, TX
Dr. Ziad Kronfol, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ziad Kronfol, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Baytown, TX. They graduated from American University of Beirut Medical Center and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.

Dr. Kronfol works at Houston Methodist in Baytown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    4201 Garth Rd Ste 307, Baytown, TX 77521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 428-4750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Hemorrhoids
Colorectal Cancer
Intestinal Obstruction
Hemorrhoids
Colorectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 05, 2021
    Dr. Kronfol is an AMAZING doctor with excellent bedside manner. He performed my husbands surgery and I couldn't be there with him during COVID. He made sure to call me often with updates, another time he literally came out and talked to me outside to give me an update in the rain. We had to move states and doctors mid-treatment unfortunately and his office still reaches out to check on my husband. I really cant say enough about him and his staff.
    Sarah Gomez — Jan 05, 2021
    About Dr. Ziad Kronfol, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871750984
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai-St Lukes
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Texas Tech University Health Science Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • American University of Beirut Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ziad Kronfol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kronfol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kronfol has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kronfol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kronfol works at Houston Methodist in Baytown, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kronfol’s profile.

    Dr. Kronfol has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kronfol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kronfol has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kronfol.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kronfol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kronfol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

