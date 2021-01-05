Dr. Ziad Kronfol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kronfol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ziad Kronfol, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ziad Kronfol, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Baytown, TX. They graduated from American University of Beirut Medical Center and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery4201 Garth Rd Ste 307, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 428-4750
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kronfol is an AMAZING doctor with excellent bedside manner. He performed my husbands surgery and I couldn't be there with him during COVID. He made sure to call me often with updates, another time he literally came out and talked to me outside to give me an update in the rain. We had to move states and doctors mid-treatment unfortunately and his office still reaches out to check on my husband. I really cant say enough about him and his staff.
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Arabic
- Mount Sinai-St Lukes
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- American University of Beirut Medical Center
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Kronfol has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kronfol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kronfol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kronfol has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kronfol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kronfol speaks Arabic.
Dr. Kronfol has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kronfol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kronfol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kronfol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.