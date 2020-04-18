Dr. Ziad Khoury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ziad Khoury, MD
Overview
Dr. Ziad Khoury, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Conemaugh Nason Medical Center and Upmc Altoona.
Locations
Ciceron L. Opida MD1915 Valley View Blvd, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (814) 201-2309
Blair Neurologic Associates914 S 12Th St, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (814) 201-2309
- 3 350 Birch St Ste 100, Patton, PA 16668 Directions (814) 201-2309
Central PA Podiatry Associates PC265 Hospital Dr, Everett, PA 15537 Directions (814) 310-2438
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
- Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khoury saved my husband's life. He gave him a catherization and found 99% blockage in the main artery and was able to correct things in a hurry. His care and concern for his patients is truly remarkable. I recommend him highly. His entire staff are wonderful also.
About Dr. Ziad Khoury, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UPMC - Shadyside Hospital
- Damascus Univ
- Cardiovascular Disease
