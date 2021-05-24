Dr. Ziad Katrib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katrib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ziad Katrib, MD
Overview
Dr. Ziad Katrib, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Katrib works at
Locations
-
1
Bingham Clinic200 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-0800
-
2
Ulrf Geriatrics401 E Chestnut St Unit 170, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-3687
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katrib?
Extremely skilled, personable, compassionate. Excellent bedside manner. Puts you immediately at ease with his easy-going, approachable manner. Would recommend to anyone. All of his patients love him.
About Dr. Ziad Katrib, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1124327507
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospitals
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- West Virginia University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katrib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katrib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katrib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katrib works at
Dr. Katrib has seen patients for Facial Fracture, Broken Nose and Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katrib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Katrib. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katrib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katrib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katrib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.