Dr. Ziad Kahwash, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ziad Kahwash, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Jackson General Hospital, Logan Regional Medical Center, Montgomery General Hospital, Summersville Regional Medical Center and Thomas Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kahwash works at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston, WV with other offices in South Charleston, WV, Huntington, WV and Summersville, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Overweight and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Wvu Physicians of Charleston
    3200 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 (304) 766-7236
    Ziad Kahwash M.d.
    436 Division St, South Charleston, WV 25309 (304) 766-7236
    Edwards Cancer Center
    1400 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV 25701 (304) 766-7236
    506 CHESTNUT ST, South Charleston, WV 25309 (304) 766-7236
    3110 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 700, Charleston, WV 25304 (304) 766-7236
    Herbert J Thomas Memorial Hospital Association
    4605 Maccorkle Ave SW, South Charleston, WV 25309 (304) 766-7236
    Summersville Regional Medical Center
    400 Fairview Heights Rd, Summersville, WV 26651 (304) 766-7236

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boone Memorial Hospital
  • CAMC General Hospital
  • Jackson General Hospital
  • Logan Regional Medical Center
  • Montgomery General Hospital
  • Summersville Regional Medical Center
  • Thomas Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Overweight
Hypothyroidism
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Photo: Dr. Ziad Kahwash, MD
    About Dr. Ziad Kahwash, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1568429355
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ziad Kahwash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahwash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kahwash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kahwash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kahwash has seen patients for Obesity, Overweight and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahwash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahwash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahwash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahwash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahwash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

