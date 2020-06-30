See All General Dentists in Portland, OR
Dr. Ziad Kaady, DMD

Dentistry
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ziad Kaady, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Portland, OR. 

Dr. Kaady works at Bridgetown Dental in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bridgetown Dental
    8907 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 822-0925
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 30, 2020
    Dr. Kaady has surgical "soft touch" hands, and he's consistently made my various procedures painless. I've had a lot of dental and orthodontic work throughout my childhood and adulthood, and every time I leave his office I'm thankful that I went to him and not to others I've worked with in the past. He checks-in frequently and makes a conscious effort to deliver excellent patient care at every appointment. He's detail-oriented and excellent about explaining the "what and the why" of the work ahead, and it's very clear that he continues his learning and education and that he maintains his passion for the profession. I trust he has my best interest in mind as a patient and I don't hesitate to recommend him to others in need of excellent dental care.
    Justin Bush — Jun 30, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Ziad Kaady, DMD
    About Dr. Ziad Kaady, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396896825
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ziad Kaady, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaady has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaady.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

