Dr. Ziad Kaady, DMD
Dr. Ziad Kaady, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Portland, OR.
Bridgetown Dental, 8907 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Kaady has surgical "soft touch" hands, and he's consistently made my various procedures painless. I've had a lot of dental and orthodontic work throughout my childhood and adulthood, and every time I leave his office I'm thankful that I went to him and not to others I've worked with in the past. He checks-in frequently and makes a conscious effort to deliver excellent patient care at every appointment. He's detail-oriented and excellent about explaining the "what and the why" of the work ahead, and it's very clear that he continues his learning and education and that he maintains his passion for the profession. I trust he has my best interest in mind as a patient and I don't hesitate to recommend him to others in need of excellent dental care.
- Dentistry
- English
Average wait time: Under 10 minutes
Accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Offers telehealth services.
7 patient reviews. Overall rating: 4.4
