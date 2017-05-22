Overview

Dr. Ziad Jaara, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Jaara works at Pediatric Physical Medicine, Rehabilitation in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.