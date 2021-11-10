Overview

Dr. Ziad Issa, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Issa works at Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants, Ltd. in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.