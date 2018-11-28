Dr. Ziad Hinedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ziad Hinedi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ziad Hinedi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fall River, MA. They completed their residency with Caritas St Elizabeth'S Med Center
Dr. Hinedi works at
Locations
Prima Care277 Pleasant St Ste 202, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (508) 235-0481
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Hinedi for over 5 years and he's been amazing! From a cancer diagnosis to removal and radioactive iodine he was there every step of the way. He has aways been extremely friendly, courteous, and professional in his diagnosis and bedside manner. I have had nothing but good experiences with Dr. Hinedi as well as his amazing staff. I've never felt rushed, overwhelmed, or confused with my visits. I would recommend my family and friends there without hesitation. ~Melanie
About Dr. Ziad Hinedi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1841481942
Education & Certifications
- Caritas St Elizabeth'S Med Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hinedi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinedi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hinedi works at
Dr. Hinedi has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinedi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.