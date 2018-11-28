See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Fall River, MA
Dr. Ziad Hinedi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ziad Hinedi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fall River, MA. They completed their residency with Caritas St Elizabeth'S Med Center

Dr. Hinedi works at Prima Care in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Prima Care
    Prima Care
277 Pleasant St Ste 202, Fall River, MA 02721
(508) 235-0481

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Anne's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Dehydration
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Heart Disease
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malnutrition
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Sleep Apnea
Testicular Dysfunction
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 28, 2018
    Melanie in Westport, MA — Nov 28, 2018
    About Dr. Ziad Hinedi, MD

    Specialties
    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1841481942
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Caritas St Elizabeth'S Med Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ziad Hinedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hinedi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hinedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hinedi has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinedi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

