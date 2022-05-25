Overview

Dr. Ziad Haidar, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with McGovern Medical School|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston



Dr. Haidar works at Houston Perinatal Associates - Sugar Land in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Maternal Anemia and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.