Dr. Ziad Fayad, MD
Overview
Dr. Ziad Fayad, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universite Libanaise and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
X-ray Consultants Inc121 S SAINT LOUIS BLVD, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 233-3123
2
Michiana Interventional and Vascular Services LLC611 E Douglas Rd Ste 200, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 272-5347
- 3 1919 Lake Ave Ste 107B, Plymouth, IN 46563 Directions (574) 272-5347
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was transferred from elkhart general to St joseph hospital for PAD. Dr. Fayad explained everything in detail and was very courteous and checked up on me the entire visit. Both his and his staff were excellent and professional and took the anxiety i had for surgery away from me. Would highly recommend this dr to anyone needing his particular talents
About Dr. Ziad Fayad, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- Jobst Vascular Institute
- New York Methodist Hospital
- Universite Libanaise
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
