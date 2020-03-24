Overview

Dr. Ziad Fayad, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universite Libanaise and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fayad works at X-RAY CONSULTANTS INC in South Bend, IN with other offices in Mishawaka, IN and Plymouth, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.