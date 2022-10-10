Overview

Dr. Ziad El-Zammar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus Faculty Of Med Damascus Syria.



Dr. El-Zammar works at GREATER CNY NEUROLOGY CARE, PLLC in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.