Dr. Ziad El-Khally, MD
Dr. Ziad El-Khally, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Samaritan Medical Center.
Associated Healthcare Systems Inc1000 E Genesee St Ste 300, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 471-1044
St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center301 Prospect Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 448-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding!!! One of the most professional physicians i have had the pleasure to deal with. After a thorough stress test and evaluation it was determined that I had suffered a heart attack and never new it. I was then sent to Dr. Ziad El-Khally for a heart catheter procedure. I was nervous at first until I discovered that he performs this procedure more than 100% of his peers. He came into the room as I was getting prepped and took the time to answer all of my questions in a professional albeit lighthearted manner. He instantly set me at ease as I was quite anxious. About fifteen minutes into the procedure he indicated that the artery he was working on was so occluded that if he could not get through the blockage I was to immediately go into surgery. He work diligently and efficiently to get through the blockage and subsequently inserted a total of five stents to save my life. I am now a new person with a new lease on life and owe it all to Dr. El-Khally. He's the BEST!
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. El-Khally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Khally accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Khally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Khally has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Khally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. El-Khally speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Khally. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Khally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Khally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Khally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.